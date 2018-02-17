Democrats Discuss Future of Albemarle County's Courthouses

The debate over the future of Albemarle County's courts was the topic of discussion at the Charlottesville Democratic Party breakfast.

Saturday, February 17, the panel discussed the aspects of social justice relating to the proposal to move the courts from Charlottesville’s Court Square to a new location in the county.

“It has to deal with parking, it has to deal with timing, and it has to deal with social justice,’ said Charlottesville City Councilor Kathy Galvin.

She added, “People are needing to go between courthouses all the time to get their business done. The attorneys have to go between the courthouses all the time to provide for their clients.”

Panelists say if the courts are moved out of downtown Charlottesville, it would make it difficult for public defenders and attorneys to handle cases in both jurisdictions, and run the risk of people staying in jail longer.

“It's difficult to really divide the two - city and county courts. It's important that they work together,” said Albemarle County Supervisor Liz Palmer. “It's one good example of the community working together.”

One of the major issues at play for the courts move is a parking garage the city plans to build, which would allow more parking for people who need to attend court.

“One of the biggest issues for us is access for our citizens to the courts,” Palmer said. “If you can't park downtown, if there's no handicap parking, if it takes you a really long time to get there and find a place to park, then it's hard to access those courts.”

“We've already secured a dedicated parking manager who is going to be committed to managing this facility, and we now have our city manager negotiating in good faith with the county executive about details of managing that parking garage,” Galvin said.

Albemarle County supervisors have asked for negotiations to have some significant progress by March 2. The hope is those negotiations will determine how the parking garage would be managed if it's built.