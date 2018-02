Press Release from Ms. Wheelchair VA

The next Ms. Wheelchair Virginia titleholder will be crowned at the annual Gala on Saturday, March 24th at Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville.

The Gala begins at 7:00 p.m.

The program’s mission is to educate, advocate, and raise awareness of the abilities and needs of people with disabilities, in order to influence attitudinal, architectural, and social change for all Virginians.