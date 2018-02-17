WWI Exhibit Features Memorabilia, Stories from Augusta County

An organization in the Shenandoah Valley is commemorating the United States’ involvement in World War I, 100 years after the war's end.

The Augusta County Historical Society thought the best way to do that was to talk about local participation, and the local impact.

The society is setting up an exhibit featuring written stories and memorabilia from the war.

“We did research in our archives, and a lot of other sources, and we came up with some really interesting stories about some of the local soldiers, as well as some of the local civilian volunteers who really gave quite an effort during World War I," said Rick Chittum with the Augusta County Historical Society.

The "Exceeding Expectations" exhibit will be up and ready by Monday, February 19.

World War I scholar Rick Potter is scheduled to give a talk at the R.R. Smith Center on March 1.