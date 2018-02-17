VDOT; Signal Work Scheduled Next 2 Weeks in Greene County

02/17/2018 Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:

CULPEPER — Traffic signals with flashing yellow left turn arrows will be installed at five intersections on Route 33 and Route 29 in Greene County during the next two weeks. One intersection in Fauquier County will also be outfitted with the new signal heads.

While signal technicians working for the Virginia Department of Transportation are working at the intersection the traffic signals will be turned off and traffic will be controlled by Virginia State Police. Travel lanes will be closed when the technicians are working on the signal heads above the intersection. The locations and dates are:

Monday: Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 622 (Celt Road), between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tuesday: Route 33 and Route 623 (Swift Run Road), between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Wednesday: Route 33 and Route 633 (Amicus Road), between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26: Route 33 and Stoneridge Drive, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27: Route 29 (Seminole Trail) and Stoneridge Drive, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The new signals will be installed at one intersection in Fauquier County, Route 602 (Rogues Road) at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). That work will be done on Feb. 28between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.