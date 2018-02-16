Saying Farewell: Last Call for Escafe

Escafe has been a go-to spot for many people in the Charlottesville community. But, on Saturday, February 17, the nightlife spot will say 'last call' for the final time.

A new owner has taken over several units along Water Street, and the Downtown Mall, and now, businesses are getting the boot for an IT company. Community favorites, like Escafe, are officially closing their doors for good, though many say they're not ready to say goodbye just yet.

Escafe will celebrate its final days Friday and Saturday before it says farewell to the people of Charlottesville, as owners prep to close their doors for good Saturday night.

Todd Howard took over the establishment in 2008, when it was previously located where the Whiskey Jar is now. He was forced out of that building, and now is going through it all over again.

“When you're facing these sorts of odds and these sorts of circumstances unfold, you sort of have to listen to the universe and what it's trying to tell you,” he stated.

The restaurant and bar was a hub for the LGBTQ community, but Howard adds that it was really a place for everyone.

"It’s really bittersweet for a lot of us, but we've had some great, fantastic times here,” he said.

Dominique Anderson has been a regular at Escafe for decades, and the painter of its many murals that hang on the walls. She says she's upset to see her favorite Friday night spot say goodbye.

"We have been coming to Escafe quite often. I would say a couple times a month, every month, and mostly on Fridays,” she said. "It has been a really pleasant place to come. We were always welcome, and we enjoyed the atmosphere and the companionship.”

Howard is hopeful that although they're departing, someone else can carry on what they once had. "One less place means that there is a little bit more pie for everybody else, which means that they might be able to do a little more business, so I think that is a silver lining,” he said.

Saturday night Escafe will host a final celebration with a free buffet, drinks and music.

The Downtown Mall and Water Street will also be saying goodbye to businesses like the Ante Room, the Ice Park, Carytown Tobacco and the Escape Room later this month.