50th Anniversary of 911 System: ECC says Technology Makes Calls Harder to Trace

On this day, back in 1968, operators in Haleyville, Alabama answered the first 911 call. On this 50th anniversary, we took a look at how changing technology has impacted the 911 system.

The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Communications Center says that as technology is evolving, it's becoming more difficult for them to do their job.

With 74% of calls coming from cell phones, in this year alone, the ECC says that it's harder to locate callers.

“For a long time, when we were calling 911 off of a landline before cell phones. Oe thing about that when you'd call into 911 they would know automatically the address you're coming from, now it's a little more trickier,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Allison Farole.

According to the ECC, the one thing that has not changed is their mission to save lives.