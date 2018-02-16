Staunton Community Invited to Open Forum on Race and Diversity

The Staunton community is invited to talk about race and diversity in an open forum. Building Bridges for the Greater Good is hosting the conversation.

This is the third open forum in Staunton’s recent history where people have had the opportunity to openly talk about race in the community.

Vice Mayor Ophie Kier, who sits on the Building Bridges board, says it remains an important discussion.

“I'm still hearing from some of our citizens at Mary Baldwin how they feel uncomfortable in our area. I'm still hearing from people the fact that because of our country over the past year they don't feel comfortable speaking with others. And the fact that we still have a problem discussing racial issues,” Kier stated.

Everyone in the community is invited to the conversation. It's Tuesday, February 20 at the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.