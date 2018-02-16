UVA and Albemarle County Students Cultivate Garden for Public Housing Complex

A Charlottesville public housing complex is now brighter thanks to a garden project carried out by University of Virginia and Western Albemarle High School students.

The garden project is part of a full day service project created by Rise Together, a mentoring program that connects UVA students and Albemarle County students with the community.

Students cleared land at Crescent Halls in order to prep for a garden by adding fresh soil to the ground. They also cultivated flowers and produce indoors.

Organizers say that they want the community to know that they care.

"We really want this project to be the Crescent Halls resident project, not our project,” said third-year nursing student Rachel Tinsley. “At the end of the day, this is for them, so we just want them to really love it.”

According to Bryan Christ, the co-director of Rise Together, a garden will provide residents with nutrition that may be lacking and can’t get in a grocery store.

"UVA sort of has a reputation of keeping to themselves or butting in perhaps where they aren’t always wanted, so we really just wanted to find that middle ground where we're listening to the needs of the community and trying to meet those rather than forcing our needs onto the community," said Tinsley.

Residents of Crescent Halls also pitched in with the planting on Friday. They say that their building needs positive change and that the garden project is a good start.

Organizers say the project extends beyond a garden; it also gives students the chance to connect with the community on a deeper level.

"That’s what community is all about - getting to know one another," said Kim Powers, a teacher at Western Albemarle High School.