UVA Hockey Plays One Last Time in Main Street Arena Before Spring Demolition

This weekend marks the end of an era for hockey players and ice skaters in downtown Charlottesville.

The Main Street Arena is hosting the Atlantic Coast Collegiate Hockey Tournament for the third year in a row before the rink is demolished in the spring.

University of Virginia club hockey players expect this weekend's game slate to be their last in the arena.

“It’s very upsetting, we heard last year about the rink coming down,” said Tyler Lohmeyer, a second-year defenseman. “It’s tough to hear.”

For now, hosting the tournament is the biggest weekend of the year for the team.

“It’s always great because people love coming to Charlottesville to play at the arena and the entire school gets behind us – it’s really just overall a great experience,” said Josh Katz, a second-year left winger.

The players believe that Main Street Arena is a perfect tournament host.

“All of us have grown up playing hockey our whole lives and Main Street is one of the coolest places I’ve ever played at,” said fourth-year right wing and captain Roby Williams. “[It’s] right on the downtown [mall], being right in the heart of everything in downtown Charlottesville…that location makes it really special.”

Players say that the rink is a special place where students and community members come together.

The team also says that it is making plans to play in Lynchburg and Richmond if a new arena is not built in Charlottesville by next season.

UVA is set to take on UNC Charlotte Friday evening in Charlottesville.