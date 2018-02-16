Quantcast

Dominion Energy Introduces Interactive Map for Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Edited by Melissa Angell
Dominion Energy introduced an interactive map for people to stay updated on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline’s construction.

The map shows the current route and timeline of construction project within specific regions.

Dominion says limited tree felling work began in mid-January to prepare for the pipeline.

Heavy equipment construction is not set to start until early spring.

Click here to access the map.