Stump Elementary PTA Collecting Shoes for New Playground

An elementary school PTA in Stuarts Draft is collecting shoes for a new playground. The Guy K. Stump Elementary PTA in Stuarts Draft is asking for any kind of new or gently used shoes except cleats and slippers.

The shoes get shipped to faraway places to help people start their own businesses. In return, Stump gets money to help replace at least one of its wooden play structures built 20 years ago.

"There’s just boards coming out. The kids come home with splinters a lot of times. They still love it but we would just like to see something sort of updated,” said Tracey Chappell, Stump Elementary PTA president.

If you'd like to donate shoes you can drop them off anytime outside Stump Elementary on Draft Avenue, just look for the yellow signs.

The deadline is March 1.