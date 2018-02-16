Death from Flu Reported at UVA Medical Center

The University of Virginia Medical Center says one of its patients has died from the flu.

Doctors with the UVA Medical Center say this year is being classified as a "moderately heavy" flu season. They say it has been one of the busiest years related to the flu that they have seen in a while.

From the beginning of October through February 11, the center had a total of 450 lab-confirmed cases of the flu.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital has seen 555 cases in its outpatient clinics, with 59 patients currently admitted in the emergency department.

Augusta Health locations have seen over 1,500 cases of the flu. The hospital is under a visitor restriction to prevent vulnerable patients from being exposed.

While the UVA Medical Center says flu-related deaths are not typically common, the fact that the Center for Disease Control declared the flu this season an epidemic shows how serious it can be.

“You look at this year and there have been, across the country, there have been a lot of deaths from the flu. Certainly we've had that in previous years," said Eric Swenson with the UVA Medical Center.

All three hospitals say it is not too late to get your flu shot as we head into the peak of the season.

One of the best ways to prevent the virus from spreading is to wash your hands as often as possible.