Nominations Open for Western Albemarle High School’s Fine Arts Hall of Fame

Albemarle County Public Schools Press Release

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Virginia – A Washington Post story from a few years ago detailed the lifelong success skills that students gain from participating in arts programming, including creativity, confidence, problem solving, collaboration, and confidence. Now, Western Albemarle High School has elevated the role of the arts in their community by establishing the Western Albemarle High School Fine Arts Hall of Fame.

Those eligible for induction include alumni, educators, school staff, administrators, and community members. Among the qualities the Hall will celebrate in their selection of honorees are leadership, program impact, community involvement, length of service, and honors and awards.

“We are eager to have this opportunity to recognize outstanding contributors to the fine arts learning experiences at Western,” said the school’s assistant principal, Tim Driver. “It’s important to note that the Commonwealth is changing the high school graduation requirements to put more focus on the development of student skills in such areas as creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, communications, and community service,” he said.

“Each of these skills is advanced by our performing and creative arts programming. Not only do these programs prepare students for success, regardless of the career path they choose, but they enrich other essential personal qualities, such as empathy, dedication, precision, and being able to perform well under pressure,” Driver added.

Nominations from the community can be made by obtaining a form from the school’s main office, or online here.

Nominations are due by Tuesday, March 6. The first three inductees will be announced prior to the high school’s March 16 spring musical performance of Legally Blonde.

In addition to Legally Blonde, which will be performed on March 15, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the high school, and on Saturday, the 17th, at 2 p.m., other upcoming events showcasing Western’s arts programming include ArtFest in the West at 6 p.m. on March 2 at the high school. The program offers a series of student performances from elementary, middle and high school students to raise monies for arts programming at the six western feeder pattern schools. Also, the school division’s 24th annual Visual Arts Festival will take place from March 4-18. Hundreds of student artwork pieces from all 25 schools will be on display throughout Fashion Square Mall.