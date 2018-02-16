Charlottesville Soccer Team Forms Alliance with European Club

A new soccer club in Charlottesville is pioneering the bridge between European and American soccer styles.

C-Ville FC started its pro-development team a few months ago with the goal to give players exposure.

Director of Operations Johnny Forbes says a deal with the Portuguese Boavista Futebol Clube to bring over a new style of soccer has been in the works for over a year.

“You're always seeing that the United States National Team is bringing in kids from Europe that have played in Europe and South America, well this is the catalyst for that,” said Forbes.

European “football' has its foundation in street soccer. Now, coaches from C-Ville FC will go once a year to train in the style that combines raw talent with technical instruction.

“Kids talent shows when they're doing free styling in the streets with their friends and having a great time,” coach Bayram Sadikoglu said.

And players here will be able to get in front of European, major league soccer, and FIFA scouts.

“It's going to give them the opportunity to possibly be handpicked and go and train at the facility for our affiliate plus additional European teams,” said Forbes.

C-Ville FC is also adopting the European methodology of accessibility to play at top levels.

“We reach out to those people those kids, bring them and give them a scholarship, and teach them the proper way,” Sadikoglu said.

The U16 players will get the chance to spend their last two years of school, learning and training in Europe.

“They opened up also academies in the Dominican Republic and Colombia, so as one big family we are going to be able to also do international friendlies, travel around, with the selected teams of their divisions,” said Forbes.