UVA Hosts Summit on the Issue of Affordable Housing in Charlottesville

Summit on housing being held at the University of Virginia

The future of housing in Charlottesville is the focus of a summit at the University of Virginia.

Organizers of Friday’s event say the issue of affordable housing is at the top of everyone's radar, especially after the events of last summer. They say the events highlighted the racial and ethical inequalities in Charlottesville, which has historically been directly tied to housing needs.

Housing leaders say the city simply does not have enough affordable housing.

"This conference today really is to get the conversation going on a more robust level. It's to make connections between different organizations, start those conversations about how different groups can working together and partnership, and how we all can work together to meet the needs of all Charlottesville residents," said Stacy Pathia, housing program coordinator for Charlottesville.

Organizers say one of the panels will introduce those coalitions and committees to address those issues. Some members will be meeting each other for the very first time.

Organizers say this is not just a Charlottesville issue. Cities across the country are having the same problems, but Charlottesville is on a smaller scale.

