Albemarle County Staff Presents Budget Recommendations to Supervisors

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is getting its first look at the recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2019, which is just shy of $430 million.

Albemarle County Executive Jeff Richardson is recommending that the budget does not include a tax rate increase.

County staff says one major focus of this budget is education. The proposal includes more than $130 million to go to the school system, a $6.8 million increase from last year. Money is also being allotted to build another Bright Stars classroom at Woodbrook Elementary School to help at-risk kids.

The budget includes adding 30 new positions: from police patrol staff to emergency medical services in the southern part of the county.

“That part of our community is about 30 minutes by travel from this area of our country, the central area of our county. And by moving full time positions into the southern part - Scottsville area of our county - we will ensure that there is an adequate response time of emergency medical service needs," Richardson explained.

Although the new Biscuit Run State Park is not in the budget, county supervisors are making plans to pump some cash into it.

"We're in the early stages of bringing that on board, continuing to talk to our key partner - which is the state - and trying to determine a long-range master plan for what that might look like, and so we're in the very early stages,” said Richardson.

Supervisors have scheduled several work sessions to go over the recommendations before they approve the budget for 2019.

The first public hearing on the recommended budget is set for Tuesday, February 20, at the County Office Building along McIntire Road.