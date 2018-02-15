JMU Falls to Charleston in Overtime 81-78

James Madison University Media Release

HARRISONBURG, Va. - Despite a career night from James Madison freshman guard Matt Lewis on Thursday night, College of Charleston hit a deep three-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining in overtime to capture an 81-78 victory over the Dukes in Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball at the JMU Convocation Center.



The Cougars improved to 21-6 overall and 12-3 in CAA play, while the Dukes fell to 8-19 and 4-10.



JMU led 66-58 with 4:14 to play in regulation before Charleston ended the half on an 11-3 run while holding JMU without a point for the final three minutes. The teams battled from a 69-69 tie to a 78-78- tie before Charleston's Grant Riller knocked down a straightaway triple and JMU's desperation three fell short.



Lewis turned in the fourth-best freshman scoring effort in school history--second-best since the program's move to Division I--with 33 points on 10-of-16 shooting. He drained four treys and was 9-of-10 from the free throw line to best his previous career scoring record of 26, which he had notched twice this season.



Freshman guard Darius Banks joined Lewis in double figures, turning in a complete night with 17 points and a team-best six rebounds to go with a career-high five steals. Junior guard Stuckey Mosley chipped in 10 points.



Riller led the Cougars 32 points on 13-of-20 shooting, while Jarrell Brantley (20 pts, 13 reb) and Cameron Johnson (10 pts, 10 reb) each notched double-doubles.



QUOTING COACH ROWE

"We're fighting. We don't have guys in our locker room who OK with just fighting, but we are. That's a really strong team and we battled; they just made one more play than us. We're always fighting and I'm proud of these guys for that."

QUICK HITS

- Thursday's loss marked the Dukes' fifth overtime game of the season, dropping their record in such contests to 2-3.

- The defeat marked the 12th game in the Dukes' last 13 that has been decided by single digits or in overtime.

- Junior Stuckey Mosley tallied 10 points on the night, marking his 25th double-digit performance of the year, tied for 15th-most in a single season in JMU history.

- Freshman Darius Banks racked up a career-high five steals on the night, bringing him to 43 already this season, the fourth-most by a freshman in program history.

- Freshman Matt Lewis has now scored 372 points this season, as his 33 on Thursday pushed him past Juwann James (2005), Pierre Curtis (2006) and Devon Moore (2008) and into fifth place on JMU's all-time freshman scoring list.

UP NEXT

The Dukes hit the road to close out a three-game week on Saturday evening, heading to Towson for a 7 p.m. matchup on Feb. 17. On Thursday night, the Tigers edged Delaware in a 67-65 contest at SECU Arena to improve to 18-10 (8-7 CAA) on the season.