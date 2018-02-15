UVa Women's Basketball Falls 83-69 against #5 Notre Dame

University of Virginia Athletics Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Arike Ogunbowale scored 27 points and No. 5 Notre Dame opened with a 20-2 run and cruised past Virginia 83-69 on Thursday night.

Marina Mabrey added 16 points, and Jessica Shepard had 15 to help the Irish (24-2, 12-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their ninth in a row. Ogunbowale and Shepard, a transfer from Nebraska, each also went above 1,500 career points. Shepard needed just four, and Ogunbowale needed 13 to reach the milestone.

Felicia Aiyeotan had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Virginia (16-10, 9-4). J'Kyra Brown also scored 17 points. The Cavaliers started the night tied with No. 12 Florida State for third in the ACC.

The Irish started quickly, hitting four of their first five shots and attacking the basket. They led 27-11 after one period and stretched it to 37-16 midway through the second period. Of their first 37 points, 30 were scored inside, giving them a 30-6 advantage against the Cavaliers before Aiyeotan heated up after halftime.

Lauren Moses of Virginia scored nine points and became the 34th player in program history to reach the 1,000 point milestone.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish put on an impressive display of versatile scoring.. Mabrey hit four 3-pointers, Jackie Young was very effective both driving to the basket and finding teammates and Shepard, who scored 1,112 points in two seasons at Nebraska, was dominant at times. She scored the first eight points of the second quarter. The Irish also forced 15 turnovers and had a 26-11 edge in points scored off turnovers.

Virginia: The Cavaliers lost for the third time in four games, with all three losses coming against teams ranked in the top 12. Their resume is stronger than it has been in recent years to qualify for NCAA Tournament consideration, and it would be Virginia's first trip to the tournament in nine seasons.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame plays at Boston College on Sunday.

Virginia is at home against Miami on Sunday.