'Black Panther' Inspires Community Leaders to Encourage Diversity in Charlottesville

The groups are looking to improve diversity on the mall

"Black Panther" is in theaters now across the country

The new feature film, “Black Panther,” hit the big screen at night on Thursday, February 15, in Charlottesville.

That sold-out flick has prompted community leaders to take what’s being displayed in the film and apply it to the streets of Charlottesville.

Prior to the screening of the new movie, two Charlottesville groups held a panel with other community members to talk about how they might start to bring about change and encourage diversity on the Downtown Mall.

This superhero screenplay isn't just another comic book feature. It's the first Marvel movie with a majority black cast, and many people are saying it's a step in the right direction to bring more diversity to Hollywood.

Charlottesville community leaders want to tie this big shift in Hollywood to potential shifts right here in the city.

“I mean sort of every component of this film has been made by a person of color or has been inclusive of that, and I think this is a phenomenal example of where Hollywood is shifting,” says John Kluge, co-founder of Unity C'ville. "That's an example that we can think about and consider emulating here."

In light of “Black Panther” hitting the big screen, Unity C'ville and the Black Professional Network hosted a community panel at the Whiskey Jar on the to discuss implementing more diversity on the Downtown Mall.

"I wanna see a lot of diversity," says City Councilor Wes Bellamy. “I wanna see black people, white people, Latino people, younger people, older people, and I think I really wanna see the melting pot that I know that Charlottesville is."

Bellamy monitored the discussion, asking those in the audience how they believe they can make the mall more inclusive.

People brought up concerns like the cost of coming to the mall, and the fact they don't feel very welcome. Audience members suggested holding more events catering to everyone in the community, and expanding hirings to more racial groups.

“We're not perfect,” says Bellamy. “We're not where we wanna be, but as long as we got companies and organizations like Unity C'ville, Black Professional Network, and some of our other partners working towards bringing about inclusion - we'll get to where we need to be."

The groups are hoping that these changes can slowly be implemented on the mall moving forward.

"Black Panther" is now playing at all theaters in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.