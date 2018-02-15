American Legion Post 74 Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Women MarinesPosted: Updated:
People celebrated the 100th anniversary of women in the Marine Corps
Marie Taylor is celebrating her 50th anniversary in the Marines
American Legion Post 74 Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Women Marines
Reported by Kasey Hott
