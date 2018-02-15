American Legion Post 74 Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Women Marines

There was a big crowd on Thursday, February 15, for a special event commemorating the 100th anniversary of women serving in the United States Marine Corps.

A dinner and presentation were held at American Legion Post 74 in Keswick. It was a way to say "thank you" to those who proudly served and paved the way for future female marines.

"It's fun to tell stories and remember old times with old Marines, and to see the new Marines and understand what they went through and what it's like for them nowadays,” says Marie Taylor, a U.S. Marine.

Three women marines were honored on Thursday night including Taylor, who's celebrating the 50th anniversary of her enlistment in 1968.