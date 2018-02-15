Albemarle County Police Investigate Fatal Crash on Rio Road

The site of the crash on West Rio Road

Albemarle County Police Department Press Release:

The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating the third fatal vehicle crash of 2018. Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 700 Block of West Rio Road for a single motorcycle crash.

The Honda motorcycle, traveling westbound on West Rio Road, left the right side of the roadway, struck a concrete curb, and continued to travel into the parking area of 722 West Rio Road. The rider, Tony Foster Hensley, 39, of Charlottesville, died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the ACPD’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.