Quantcast

'Valentine' Baby Birthed on Valentine's Day

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
Brittney Valentine gave birth to her son on Feb. 14 Brittney Valentine gave birth to her son on Feb. 14
The Valentine baby wasn't intended to arrive until Friday The Valentine baby wasn't intended to arrive until Friday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

It's not every day we cover the birth of a child on the news, but one family now has a unique connection to a holiday that just passed.

Brittney Valentine went into labor on Valentine's Day. At 4:14 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14, she gave birth to little Emmett. The Valentine baby came in weighing seven pounds, 12 ounces and was an unexpected surprise for his mother and father.

"No, we were actually supposed to be induced Friday, but we ended up coming in on Wednesday and having a Valentine's Day baby,” says Valentine. “So it was kinda cool."

Emmett will be joining his big sister, who is five years old, when the family expects to go home on Friday.

  • 'Valentine' Baby Birthed on Valentine's DayMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story