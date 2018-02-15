'Valentine' Baby Birthed on Valentine's Day

It's not every day we cover the birth of a child on the news, but one family now has a unique connection to a holiday that just passed.

Brittney Valentine went into labor on Valentine's Day. At 4:14 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14, she gave birth to little Emmett. The Valentine baby came in weighing seven pounds, 12 ounces and was an unexpected surprise for his mother and father.

"No, we were actually supposed to be induced Friday, but we ended up coming in on Wednesday and having a Valentine's Day baby,” says Valentine. “So it was kinda cool."

Emmett will be joining his big sister, who is five years old, when the family expects to go home on Friday.