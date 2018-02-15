Charlottesville Police Fail to Report All Stop-and-Frisks

The Charlottesville Police Department is under scrutiny regarding its stop-and-frisk statistics - or lack thereof.

New information is showing that officers aren't recording stop-and-frisks that don't result in an arrest. The data also shows that for the sixth year in a row, 70 percent of documented searches involve African-Americans.

Defense attorney Jeff Fogel obtained the documents and statistics and says that it can’t be determined if this program is a success or not since not all the information is being recorded.

"The truth is we can't say for this year, because we don't know all the stop-and-frisks," says Fogel. "We know among the people who are innocent and stopped and frisked - 70 percent of them were black. That's what we know."

Charlottesville police have not yet responded in a request for comment.