11 UVa Men's Lacrosse Prepares for Road Game at Drexel

The 11th ranked UVa men's lacrosse team was on the practice field on Thursday, as they get ready for Saturday's game at Drexel.

The 'Hoos are coming off an overtime win in their season opener against Loyola.

Virginia has a record of 16-1 all-time against Drexel, and has never lost to the Dragons in Philadelphia.

The Cavaliers say Drexel is a much different opponent than Loyola.

"I'd say they're pretty much polar opposites," says junior midfielder Ryan Conrad. "Loyola tries to break you down and beat you in a lot of different ways. Drexel has a lot of really great inside finishers. It's going to be a challenge for us. It's something we've been working on all week."

Head coach Lars Tiffany says, "We can run and gun. We showed that on Saturday against Loyola. But can we play a more technical team? In a sense, it's like UVa men's basketball. They want to make it a 6 vs 6, 5 vs 5 sort of format. Can we be successful in that format? That's certainly going to be tested on Saturday."

Saturday's game will be the season-opener for Drexel.

Junior defenseman Zach Ambrosino adds, "We know generally what they're going to do on offense just from year's past, watching film from that, but it's like any opponent. Our preparation doesn't change much for anybody."

Virginia and Drexel faceoff on Saturday at one o'clock in Philadelphia.