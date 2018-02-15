Black History Month Event to Feature Accomplished Blues Musician

Daryl Davis will be the headline speaker at the event

A Black History Month event scheduled for Saturday, February 17, is designed to bring together people from across political divides, racial, cultural and class divisions, and various backgrounds, ideologies and perspectives.

The event will use a world-famous blues musician to help bring these populations together. Daryl Davis will be the headline speaker at the Frederick Douglass Day Celebration of Unity and Progress in Charlottesville at CitySpace.

The African-American blues musician and author has played with music legends like Chuck Berry and Jerry Lee Lewis.

In his spare time, he befriends members of the Ku Klux Klan and has convinced more than 200 of them to lay down their robes.

Organizers from GOV360 hope that having Davis at the event will show people in Charlottesville that those with opposing opinions can still come together and have fun.

"What we've had around here a lot lately is 'us against them,' and we are expecting in this event to create a little bit of 'we for each other,'" says Henry McHenry of GOV360.

Other event speakers will include the former chair of the Douglass Foundation, Charles Smith, who will highlight some of Douglass’ great achievements, and director of the jazz ensemble at the University of Virginia, John D'earth.

The celebration will take place this Saturday from 6-9 p.m. at CitySpace on the Downtown Mall. Organizers are asking for a $15 donation at the door.