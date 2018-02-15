Charlottesville Police Warn of Another Phone Scam

Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:

The local law enforcement community has been made aware of another phone scam currently taking place and would like to warn the public of what is occurring.

A local law firm reports that several clients today [02-15-2018] received telephone calls from individuals pretending to be law enforcement. The caller claims the intended victim failed to report for federal jury duty and is subject of a pending arrest warrant.

The caller then suggests that the subject purchase a number of gift cards to satisfy some form of payment. The callers are aggressive and remain on the line while the purchases are made and the card numbers are relayed.

Local law enforcement wants to alert everyone to this ongoing scam as court fees are not solicited over the phone at any time. If you receive a call of this type you should not comply with the demand for payment.

Demands for immediate payment over the phone through the use of Green Dot money cards or money orders are most likely a scam.

If you have questions concerning a caller demanding money, contact your local law enforcement agency directly and do not provide any personal payment information over the phone.