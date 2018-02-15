Foster Care Children Receive Backpacks Filled with Comforting Items

The end goal is to find a home for all foster kids

The bags are filled with stuffed animals and blankets

Children in the Charlottesville area are receiving comforting items to make their transition to a home away from home a little less scary.

The Kiwanis Club gave away 30 "Cozy Comfort" backpacks filled with everything from stuffed animals to fleece blankets to two foster care agencies on Thursday, February 15.

The children often leave their homes so quickly that they don’t have enough time to collect their belongings. The hope is that these backpacks will help.

"Feeling important and feeling loved is important,” says Michael Farley, the CEO of Elk Hill.

Giving a gift to a child in a tough situation can make all the difference in terms of his or her temperament.

"It makes them feel like they're a little special that somebody is actually giving them something,” says Farley. “It also helps that they know that people care - that people care enough to give them a leg up, to give them that support."

Kids living in foster care typically don't own many toys and other comforting items.

"Many of these kids don't have much at all, so these comfort bags really provide them with some of the basics,” says Farley.

"We put a Beanie Baby kind of peeking out of the pocket so that it's something they see right away to bring them a smile,” says Heather Mott, a co-chair for the Cozy Comforts project.

The bags went to DePaul Community Resources and Elk Hill, which are two organizations that work with foster families.

"We are delivering 15 bags to each agency for children to receive once they enter their programs to sort of make that transition a little easier,” says Mott.

The agencies say the number of children in foster care in Charlottesville is surprising.

"I think it's been averaging over 200-plus children in the Charlottesville and Albemarle area that have been in care,” says Chris Tompkins of DePaul Community Resources.

The end goal is to help every child have a permanent home and to no longer need to provide any more of these "Cozy Comforts."

"We're trying to approve 60 new foster homes as quickly as possible to meet the growing demand for children in care,” says Tompkins.

The Kiwanis Club hopes to collect used books to give to more foster care agencies. Members say if you’re interested in donating any, they need to be in good condition.