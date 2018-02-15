UVA Foundation Plans Renovations to Birdwood Golf Course

The redesign would likely shut down the course for a year

The University of Virginia Foundation is ready to move forward on renovations to one of its high-profile properties.

Members of the foundation presented eight renovation plans to the Planning and Coordination Council on Thursday, February 15. The plans include a new golf practice facility and a redesign of Birdwood Golf Course.

The PACC allows members of the city, county, and university to present plans on land use to make sure all groups are on the same page.

The UVA Foundation has already started building the new golf practice facility and has hired Love Enterprise and Associates to handle the redesign of Birdwood. Foundation members say the redesign is long overdue.

"It will essentially raise the level of the quality of golf to that which is equal to the rest of the athletic facilities at the university - that standard of excellence - and it will also allow them to host NCAA play,” says Fred Missel, the director of design and development.

Additional fundraising, design work, and permitting is still in the works, but the PACC did endorse the plans at Thursday’s meeting.

The redesign would likely shut down Birdwood for a year.

In addition to renovating the golf course, the University of Virginia will also be making an addition to the squash facility at the Boar's Head Resort and adding a new facility for UVA's varsity men's and women's tennis.