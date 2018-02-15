Smith Pool Closes for Scheduled Maintenance Work

Charlottesville's Smith Pool is closed from now through Friday, February 23.

The aquatic center is undergoing scheduled maintenance work. Swim lessons and rec swimming will all be shifted to the Crow Pool along Rose Hill Drive.

The fitness center and group exercise studio at Smith will continue to operate its normal daily schedule while the aquatic center is closed.

Smith Pool should reopen at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 24.

City of Charlottesville Press Release:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - All Aquatic operations and locker rooms will be closed from Thursday, February 15 through Friday, February 23 for scheduled maintenance. The pools and locker rooms will reopen at 5:30 a.m. on February 24.

Swim Lessons/Classes, recreational/lap swim will be available at the Crow Pool, located at 1700 Rose Hill Drive next to the Walker Upper Elementary School.

Crow Pool Hours of Operation:

Monday - Friday: 5:30 a,m, - 8 p.m.

Saturday: 5:30am - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10am - 6 p.m.

Please visit www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec for class & lap swim schedules.

The Fitness Center and Group Exercise Studio at Smith will operate its normal daily schedule.