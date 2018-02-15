Grand Jury Certifies Murder Charge in Connection to South 1st St. Shooting

Scene of a fatal shooting along South First Street (FILE IMAGE)

A grand jury has certified charges against a Charlottesville man in connection to a fatal shooting along South First Street.

A detective with the Charlottesville Police Department testified Thursday, February 15, that 18-year-old Husaun Stinnie admitted to shooting 45-year-old Shawn Evan Davis on the evening of September 11, 2017.

Stinnie is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police say Stinnie found Davis beating his sister and confronted him. The confrontation escalated, and turned physical before Stinnie fired multiple shots.

Responding officers found Davis suffering from a gunshot wound in the chest. The Brooklyn-area man was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center Emergency Room, where he was pronounced dead.

Stinnie was taken into custody without incident by the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office on September 24, 2017.

The case is expected to be heard by a grand jury on February 20, and is set for trial in July if Stinnie is indicted.

Editor’s Note: Previous articles had identified the suspect as Huissuan Stinnie