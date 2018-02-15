Quantcast

Alzheimer's Association Raising Awareness of Wandering Seniors

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A recent rash of senior citizens with cognitive issues wandering or driving from home has a care organization taking steps to ensure loved one's safety.

The Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Virginia is hoping to educate families about warning signs they may see before someone wanders or gets lost.

The association says if an elderly person gets lost in familiar places or comes home later than expected, that could be a sign that they are a wandering risk.

It also says that it is important for caregivers to make sure that seniors do not need to use the bathroom or are hungry or thirsty for too long, because they may wander to find what they need.

“A lot of times, even in the early stages of the disease process, a person who maybe doesn’t seem like somebody that would actually wander can get lost in a familiar place,” said Ellen Phipps with the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Virginia also advises it is good for the elderly to remain active and have a daily structure to keep them busy.

