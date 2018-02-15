PVCC Holds Scheduled Active-Shooter Drill

Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) knew it needed to test itself, it just didn't know it would come with such a shadow over the exercises.

It was purely coincidental that PVCC had a pair of emergency lockdown drills scheduled for Thursday, February 15, one day after a shooting at a Florida school left more than a dozen people dead.

“We’ve had 49 mass shooting events this year,” said PVCC Police Chief Chris Wyatt.

PVCC wants to prepare students and staff for the kind of tragedies that are becoming all too common.

“It’s horrible, and you see how easy it is to get out of hand very fast,” said PVCC Vice President for Administrative Services Kim McManus.

The goal of active-shooter drills is to save lives in the event of a mass shooting like the ones at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Virginia Tech, or Columbine High School.

“We don’t just want people to stand there and wait and not know what to do, so doing these drills gets them in a tactical mindset,” Wyatt said.

The drill instructs students to try to get out of the building: “They [shooters] look for the area of highest concentration of people so they can inflict the most casualties and kill the most people, so our thing is if you can get out of the building, do so, and just keep going,” said the police chief.

Wyatt adds, “You find yourself in a situation where you can’t get out of the building and away from the threat, then we teach that we want them to lock down. Lock in a space, get away from the window, make it hard for the person to get to them.”

The community college has also invested more than $100,000 in a new emergency communication system.

“If we can get that message out quickly, then the students can get to safety, our faculty and staff can get to safety, and the ones that are in a danger zone hopefully we’ve given them the tools and training to be able to react to that and increase their odds of survival,” Wyatt said.

PVCC administrators say the timing of Thursday morning’s drill had been planned for weeks. The school is expected to hold a similar drill around 7 p.m.