Staunton Utilizing Alternative Suspension Center for Positive Effect on Students

A school system in the Shenandoah Valley is taking a less punitive approach to suspended students.

“We're not giving up on any kids in Staunton City Schools. And more importantly, we're not going to let them give up on themselves,” said Superintendent Dr. Garrett Smith.

Rather than forcing a child out of school and essentially giving them a free day off, the Alternative Suspension Center is keeping the suspended students inside.

“Before the philosophy was suspend kids, send them home, their parents will punish them and they'll come back. Well that just doesn't work, it's an antiquated model. So we thought we could do something smarter than that,” Smith said.

About 70 suspended middle and high school students have come to the center since October. The rules are simple: no phones, no sleeping, and no threats.

“I very rarely have any trouble with students in this room,” said Alternative Suspension Coordinator Kristie Shuey.

The school system provides transportation, meals, and restorative justice. “So if they've had a conflict with another student, for example, they resolve the conflict before they go back,” Smith explained.

Kristie Shuey runs the program, and says one problem became clear early on: “We had students who were struggling with the math work in particular, because it's a subject where the information builds on itself,” she said.

Shuey reached out to Mary Baldwin University, who now provides tutors four days a week.

"I love it, I can't wait to come back next week. We're making progress and he's responding to me well. That means I'm getting through to him, that means I'm helping him learn," said MBU teaching student Brittney Murray.

The program has had some unexpected positive outcomes: “Students are returning to their homeroom schools more confident in the work that they're submitting and they're caught up largely,” Shuey said.

Superintendent Smith says they're not seeing a lot of repeat offenders, not because they don't like being at the Alternative Suspension Center, but instead he says because they've learned something.