Public Rates Recent Presidents in Poll by UVA Center for Politics

A new presidential poll from the University of Virginia Center for Politics is out, and John F. Kennedy grabbed the top spot.

A little more than 1,000 adults were quizzed last week. They picked JFK as the best recent chief executive, followed by Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, in that order.

President Donald Trump ranked 10th out of the 12 most current presidents, beating Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon.

