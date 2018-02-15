Off-ramp Closure Feb. 20 at Northbound I-81 Exit 213 in Augusta County

02/15/2018 Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:

STAUNTON – An off-ramp closure is scheduled for Tuesday, February 20, on northbound Interstate 81 at exit 213 (Route 11/Greenville) in Augusta County.

The off-ramp closure helps ensure motorist safety during blasting operations at an adjacent construction site. The closure is scheduled to begin around 1 p.m. and last for no more than two hours.

During that time, northbound I-81 motorists who need to access Route 11 can continue north to exit 217, and then follow I-81 southbound to exit 213A or 213B.

Electronic message boards will alert motorists before and during the off-ramp closures.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.