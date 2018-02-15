Judge Hearing Testimony Before Sentencing Karen Barnes

Friends and family are testifying in defense of a Charlottesville woman who pleaded guilty for her role in an infant’s death.

Forty-year-old Karen Monique Barnes appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Thursday, February 15, for her sentencing. Last year, she pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse.

Police had arrested and charged Barnes after 2-month-old Marchella Alexander Jr. was found dead inside a Garrett Street home.

According to authorities, Barnes had been entrusted with Marchella’s care while the infant’s mother served a short jail sentence for driving on a suspended license.

Social workers had stated that the father, Marchella Alexander Sr., was not to be left alone with his son.

Barnes admitted to leaving the infant alone with his father, who was reportedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time. Investigators were not able to determine with absolute certainty how Marchella died. Prosecutors claimed that during a jailhouse phone conversation Alexander Sr. said that he may have, "smothered" Marchella, and "tucked him too tight."

The prosecution has asked that Barnes receive a sentence of 5 years in jail, but with four years and six months of that suspended.

The court has so far heard testimony from six people, most of them were friends and family who say Barnes is a "caring, good woman" and a good babysitter.

Shauntia Alexander, the infant’s mother, told the court how Marchella’s death has ripped her apart. She also stated that she has still not gotten an apology from Barnes.

