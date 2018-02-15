Culpeper Man Offering Free Tickets to 'Black Panther' to Kids in Community

One of the most highly-anticipated Marvel films is hitting the big screen across the country.

This Black History Month, “Black Panther” is giving communities more than just a few hours with a comic book movie.

Brandon Miles asked the community to donate $2,000 to help buy all the seats for a screening of the movie Thursday, February 15, so that kids could see it for free.

Tickets are going to kids in the community who are performing well in school, active in athletics in the county, and some in underprivileged or under-served areas of Culpeper.

Miles says he's excited so many will see this movie because the Black Panther is a role model.

“I feel like since the 70s, or whatever, nobody really knew about the Black Panther and how important he was to Marvel and all the superheroes. His precious metals were the ones that made Captain America's shield, and Ironman's stuff and Wolverine's claws. He's a doctor, not some thug that got beat up and got special powers or something like that,” he said.

The event starts at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Culpeper Regal Stadium 4. There is a strict no phone policy.

Most of the seats are spoken for, but there will be some available on a first-come-first served basis to kids who come with a Black History fact.