New Clinic Provides Services Regardless of Insurance Coverage

The new clinic will offer affordable healthcare services for all

For many, the key to getting good healthcare is to also have affordable access to the system.

Now, a newly opened clinic in Charlottesville is promising to provide that kind of care to anyone who needs it. The clinic is taking in patients for both mental and physical health services and it’s not turning anyone away, even if that person is uninsured or underinsured.

“They work on a sliding scale, so having insurance is not a barrier,” says Molly Yates, director of integrated care at Region Ten.

Region Ten and Central Virginia Health Services have teamed up to give low-income families in Charlottesville access to both primary and mental health services all under one roof.

“We have been saying for a long time that the partnership with Region Ten just makes so much sense because so many of the patients that we serve and we see across the street are truly mutual patients,” says Sinziana Bartleski, a family nurse practitioner.

On Wednesday, February 14, the Peterson Health Center on Preston Avenue officially opened its doors to show off this new clinic.

The clinic offered free blood pressure and glucose screenings, and invited a variety of healthcare providers to share information on healthy eating and stress management.

“As we were talking about negative healthcare outcomes, we're trying to prevent those and trying to increase accessibility to healthcare which is so important at promoting health,” says Bartleski.

The two healthcare partners agree that their main goal is to help anyone who needs it.

“It is so important - having low barrier for people to feel like they can get the health care they need, quickly, regardless of the ability to pay is extremely important," says Yates.

The clinic is now open for business, and people can sign up for both primary and mental health care.