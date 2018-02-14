UVA Students Celebrate All Types of Love

This year was the first time a student designed the shirt

University of Virginia students are spreading the love for Valentine's Day, and they want to make sure no one is left out.

On Wednesday, February 14, the UVA LGBTQ Center hosted its annual Love is Love event, which is aimed at celebrating all types of love. The group handed out free T-shirts, made valentines, and mingled with one another.

The celebration started two decades ago, and this year's celebration marks the first time that a student designed the T-shirt.

“It's a clear testament to the human experience,” says Scott Rheinheimer, the assistant director for LGBTQ Student Services. “A lot of folks try to draw lines around what love is. What the LGBTQ community here at UVA really focuses on, is that love is so much more - it encompasses all levels of our lives.”

Wednesday evening, students plan to take a photo in their shirts at the Rotunda and sing a song together.