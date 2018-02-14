UVA Students Celebrate All Types of Love

UVA Students Celebrate All Types of LovePosted: Updated:
Love is Love event held at UVA on Feb. 14
This year was the first time a student designed the shirt
UVA Students Celebrate All Types of LoveMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story