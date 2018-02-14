Quantcast

Staunton Group to Host Free Documentary Screening, Discussion

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

An activist group in Staunton is kicking off a new monthly documentary screening and discussion Sunday.

The SAW Citizen Action Network is hosting a free showing of 13th which takes an in-depth look at the prison system and the history of racial inequality in the United States.

"I think everybody needs to see this movie at least once. I think it pulls the curtain back on a lot of things that people would like to just pretend don't exist,” said Jennifer Kitchen with SAW Citizen Action Network.

The screening is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, February 18, on the second floor of the Staunton Public Library.

After the movie, there'll be a panel discussion with members of the NAACP and the chief of probation and parole for the District 12 Department of Corrections.

