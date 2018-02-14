VDEM: Quarterly Siren Test for North Anna Power Station Set for Feb. 21

02/14/2018 Release from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management:

RICHMOND — State officials led by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), local officials and Dominion Energy will test the early warning siren system around the North Anna Power Station on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at approximately 11:10 a.m.

A steady three-minute tone will be sounded by 68 sirens in Caroline, Hanover, Louisa, Orange and Spotsylvania counties. The sirens are located within a 10-mile radius of the power station.

If there were an actual emergency at the power station, residents would hear four separate three-minute activations, each separated by a one-minute silent interval. Total elapsed time for actual emergency notification is 15 minutes.

During an emergency, when sirens sound, residents should listen to local officials and local media outlets that broadcast emergency information for updates and instructions.

Emergency guides are mailed to surrounding households and additional information about the siren system, emergency notifications and safety planning can be found on Dominion Energy’s website: https://www.dominionenergy.com/about-us/making-energy/nuclear/north-anna-power-station.



Siren tests take place at the North Anna Power Station on a quarterly basis: February 21, May 16, August 15 and November 14.