Sheriff's Office IDs Bodies Found Inside Lovingston Apartment

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people found dead at a Lovingston apartment Tuesday.

The bodies of 60-year-old Deborah Lee Bruce and 38-year-old Patricia Michelle Bruce were discovered inside a unit at Lovingston Ridge Apartments Tuesday, February 14.

The sheriff’s office says there was no evidence of foul play at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and the bodies of both women have been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office.

02/14/2018 Updated Release from the Nelson County Sheriff's Office:

On 2/13/2018 the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Lovingston Ridge Apartments after receiving a report of two (2) bodies being found inside one of the units.

When further information becomes available, a release will be issued.