Virginia House Approves Bill Requiring County Property Owners to Clear Snowy Sidewalks
The Virginia Senate will take up a bill from the House of Delegates that would allow Albemarle County to require people shovel snow from sidewalks.
House Bill 775 from 25th District Delegate R. Steven Landes (R) cleared the House in a 94-5 vote.
The legislation would allow the county to require property owners to remove snow and ice from public sidewalks.
Right now, only counties in Northern Virginia have the state's permission to set such requirements.
A committee will consider sending the Landes’ bill to the full Senate for a vote.
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Reported by Matt Talhelm
