Sheriff's Office Makes Arrests in Financial Exploitation Investigation

02/14/2018 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:

On Tuesday, 02/13/18, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jennifer and Brian Shenk, a Grottoes couple, for financial exploitation.

A family member alerted authorities that Jennifer Shenk, an in-home health care giver, was suspected of stealing personal belongings of the victim, a 72-year-old Grottoes man. An investigation was subsequently launched by an Augusta County Sheriff’s investigator and APS (Adult Protective Services).

The investigation revealed that Mr. and Mrs. Shenk both used the victim’s debit card for personal reasons. It also revealed that Mr. Shenk, who was not providing any assistance but would frequent the home while his wife was working, sold a few of the items reported missing.

The following charges were placed:

Jennifer Shenk, 32: 1 felony count of financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult

Brian Shenk, 29: 1 felony count of financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult, and 1 misdemeanor count of obtaining money by false pretenses.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Editor's Note: Mugshot for Jennifer Shenk is not currently available.