VSP Issues Senior Alert for Danville Man

02/14/2018 Release from the Virginia State Police:

The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Danville Police Department on 02/14/2018 at 0706 hours.

The Danville Police Department is looking for Curtis Grover Tuck, a white male, 81 years old, height 6' 1", weight 175 lbs., with blue eyes, white hair. He was last seen wearing a plaid long sleeve shirt, blue corduroy pants, and unknown shoes.

He is believed to be driving a blue 1995 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up, Virginia license plate YBX4334.

The Danville Police Department is looking for Curtis Grover Tuck. He is believed to be in danger and was last seen on 2/13/2017, at 2143 hours, at his residence, 373 Cumberland Drive, Danville, Virginia, 24541.

Additional information: the missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. He may need medical attention.

Please contact the Danville Police Department at 1-434-799-6510 if located.

You may find complete information at http://www.vasenioralert.com/