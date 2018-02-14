Charlottesville Man Hopes to Help Local Contractors Get Projects

Charlottesville Man Hopes to Help Local Contractors Get ProjectsPosted: Updated:
Quinton Harrell
Quinton Harrell
Charlottesville Man Hopes to Help Local Contractors Get ProjectsMore>>
Reported by Madison Carter
Reported by Madison Carter
Madison Carter joined NBC29 as a reporter in June 2016. She graduated from Syracuse with a degree in broadcast and digital journalism and a minor in policy studies. You can reach her on Email, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.Full Story
Madison Carter joined NBC29 as a reporter in June 2016. She graduated from Syracuse with a degree in broadcast and digital journalism and a minor in policy studies. You can reach her on Email, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.Full Story