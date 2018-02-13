1 Virginia Wins at Miami 59-50, Improves to 7-0 in ACC Road Games

The No. 1 Virginia basketball team defeated Miami 59-50 and improved to 24-2 and 13-1 in the ACC from Coral Gables Tuesday night.

With the win, the 'Hoos stayed perfect in conference road games at 7-0.

The Cavaliers came in just 1-7 all-time at Miami.

UVA was led by De'Andre Hunter who scored 22 points off the bench, his most during ACC play.

Its the ninth time this season Hunter has reached double-digit points in league play.

Kyle Guy chipped in 13 points and reached double-digits for the 23rd time this season.

Virginia limited Miami to just 38.3% shooting from the field and 28.6% from three-point range.

It was the 20th time this season UVA's held a team to under 43% shooting and the 15th time they've held a team to under 30% shooting from three-point range.

The 'Hoos held the Hurricanes to 25 points below their season average,

It was the 20th time this season the Cavaliers held an opponent to 60 points or fewer.

Virginia returns home to John Paul Jones Arena next Wednesday (Feb. 21st) when it hosts ACC foe Georgia Tech for a 7:00 p.m. tip off.