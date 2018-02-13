IX Art Park Hosts Event to End Sexual Violence Against Women

Hundreds turned out to IX Art Park in Charlottesville on Tuesday, February 13, for “One Billion Rising.”

It's an event in solidarity with a worldwide movement to end rape and sexual violence against women. Those who showed up were greeted with plenty of entertainment, including a performance by a West African dance group.

"I think it's so important because I think a lot of people don't know the statistics around how many people are assaulted and face violence in their lifetime, so I think it's important to have these open conversations but find community channels in which people can access that information and come together,” says Ashley Farmer, the event organizer.

Tuesday night’s event was organized by the Sexual Assault Resource Agency, Planned Parenthood, the Shelter for Help in Emergency, and the Women's Initiative.