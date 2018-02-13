Rep. Garrett Calls for Marijuana Legalization in Virginia

Virginia 5th District Representative Tom Garrett wants marijuana legalized in Virginia.

During a phone town hall on Tuesday, February 13, Garrett said the time first he heard of medical marijuana, he laughed. But after meeting hundreds of people who say it has helped them, he now believes there are benefits to its legalization.

“Why, why, why are we importing nearly a billion dollars’ worth a year of industrial hemp from Canada when we can grow it better and create economic opportunities right here in Virginia? There's no good answer,” says Garrett.

Garrett says if he was to support what his base wants him to, he wouldn't support the legalization. However, he says he wants to do what's right.