Group Gathers Signatures to Remove Name from John Paul Jones Arena

Group Gathers Signatures to Remove Name from John Paul Jones ArenaPosted: Updated:
John Paul Jones Arena
The group wants Jones's name taken off the arena
Group Gathers Signatures to Remove Name from John Paul Jones ArenaMore>>
Reported by Kasey Hott
Reported by Kasey Hott
Kasey Hott is thrilled to be "back home" in Charlottesville co-anchoring NBC29 HD News at 6, 10 and 11.Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /
Kasey Hott is thrilled to be "back home" in Charlottesville co-anchoring NBC29 HD News at 6, 10 and 11.Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /