Group Gathers Signatures to Remove Name from John Paul Jones Arena

The group wants Jones's name taken off the arena

A grassroots group has gathered more than 5,000 signatures in its first week of a petition drive to remove the Jones name from buildings at the University of Virginia – including on John Paul Jones Arena.

Women United kicked off during the University of Virginia versus Louisville basketball game on January 31, and identifies itself as a next phase of the "Me Too Movement,” saying now is the time for women to demand respect.

Organizers say Paul Tudor Jones was a longtime member of Harvey Weinstein's board of directors, and has shown a pattern of "belittling and disregarding women.”

The drive will continue for one more week, before the petitions are delivered to UVA President Teresa Sullivan.